India is paying for subsidies without knowing what they deliver
The REEV and hybrid pushback against EVs shows how ad hoc, lobby-driven subsidies persist without clear targets or policy alignment.
As headline numbers go, India’s subsidies for promoting electric mobility are extremely modest. The Union Budget for 2025-26 allocated an estimated ₹4.26 trillion for various subsidies, of which food and fertilizer accounted for 87%, and the LPG subsidy another 3%. Of the remaining ₹42,000-odd crore, electric mobility subsidies accounted for ₹5,322 crore.