In particular, the reframing of WTO subsidy rules to enable climate action through fossil-fuel subsidy reforms, state support for decarbonization and other green subsidies is being discussed by a group of 78 WTO members under Trade and Environment Sustainability Structured Discussions. This group includes China, the US, EU, Japan, South Korea and Brazil, among others. India has stayed out, as it has of several other joint WTO initiatives, on the ground that these go against the spirit of multilateral consensus.