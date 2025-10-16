Mint Quick Edit | Indian exports showed resilience last month but don’t celebrate yet
Summary
US tariffs began to bite in September, but Indian exports held up. Even so, how India’s trade story plays out over a longer span of time remains uncertain. Can a trade deal with America offer relief?
Even though US tariffs could yet weigh Indian exports down, overall outward shipments from India so far have been resilient. Government data released on Wednesday shows that exports grew to almost $36.4 billion in September from $35.1 billion in August.
