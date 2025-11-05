Weak exports of goods to the US aren’t a surprise but a slump in services is a worry
India’s exports of goods held up in September despite US tariffs, but shipments to the US are falling and a slump in the export of services doesn’t augur well. Yet, if more work gets offshored to India, our ‘de facto exports’ could rise even as direct earnings from service exports drop.
At first glance, India’s export story remains intact. Merchandise exports grew 6.7% year-on-year this September, on par with their growth in August. That’s the good news. As September was the first full month in which America’s steep 50% extra tariff came to bear on our US-bound exports, the fact that overall shipments held up against this adversity offers some cause for comfort.