According to a report by financial services company Emkay, visa restrictions could slow growth in Indian IT service exports to low single digits. Of course, it is possible that as more US businesses move work overseas to escape the punitive effect of the visa-fee hike and India attracts many more global capability centres, what we lose on the swings we could gain on the roundabouts. In other words, jobs and ‘de facto exports’ could rise even as our earnings from direct service exports fall.