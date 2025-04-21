Ajit Ranade: India must diversify its exports of manufactured goods
Summary
- India’s merchandise exports, which stayed flat in 2024-25, need a kick-start. The evolving geopolitical situation has opened up opportunities for us to boost shipments. Even China says it wants to import more from India.
Indian data on the export of goods is reported more promptly than of services. This is because customs declaration and port formalities capture the data in real-time and a ready-to-use digital format. Data from GST payments on exports is also useful to triangulate and report quickly.