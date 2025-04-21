Ajit Ranade: India must diversify its exports of manufactured goods

So, what explains the aggregate zero growth? One of the main sectors to suffer a steep decline was gems and jewellery, a traditionally strong sector for the country. Their exports declined 17% to a two-decade low, attributable to weak demand from the big luxury markets of the US and China. But it could also be because of competition from newer players in Southeast Asia. There was a time when nine out of 10 uncut diamonds polished in the world went through India, but not anymore. The other big reason could be that artificially-produced machine diamonds and other gems are now of equal quality and offer a steep discount on traditional ones, polishing which was the country’s strength.