Over the past two and a half decades, India’s capital markets have undergone multiple transformations—regulatory reforms, financial crises, technological shifts, and structural transitions.
The F&O debate: Balancing retail protection and market depth
SummaryIndia’s F&O market has evolved from a liquidity-starved segment into one of the world’s most active trading arenas. The real policy challenge now is curbing excessive retail speculation without weakening the market
Over the past two and a half decades, India’s capital markets have undergone multiple transformations—regulatory reforms, financial crises, technological shifts, and structural transitions.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More