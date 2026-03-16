The F&O debate: Balancing retail protection and market depth

Over the past two and a half decades, India’s capital markets have undergone multiple transformations—regulatory reforms, financial crises, technological shifts, and structural transitions.
Over the past two and a half decades, India’s capital markets have undergone multiple transformations—regulatory reforms, financial crises, technological shifts, and structural transitions.
One of the most defining changes came in the early 2000s with the introduction of derivatives, when the F&O framework replaced the traditional Vyaj Badla mechanism.
One of the most defining changes came in the early 2000s with the introduction of derivatives, when the F&O framework replaced the traditional Vyaj Badla mechanism.
The early years were anything but explosive. Futures developed gradually, but options remained shallow. Liquidity was limited to a handful of ATM (at-the-money) contracts.
For nearly a decade, the policy debate was not about excess but absence. Why could India not build a vibrant derivatives ecosystem comparable to developed markets? Why was market depth limited? Why were participants hesitant?
Today, that debate feels almost outdated. India now hosts one of the most active derivatives markets in the world. Liquidity across index options is deep, spreads are tight, and execution is efficient. Entry and exit for participants—institutional, proprietary, or retail—is seamless. The F&O segment has evolved into a critical pillar of India’s capital market infrastructure.
But success, as often happens in financial markets, brings new challenges.
Current concerns
The debate today is no longer about whether derivatives are necessary. The concern instead revolves around the scale and nature of retail participation, particularly in short-dated options.
Data over the last few years has shown a clear pattern: a large proportion of retail traders in options incur net losses. The structure of options markets, including time decay, leverage, and volatility pricing, favours informed and disciplined participants.
Institutions, proprietary desks, and algorithmic traders operate with data, capital depth, and risk frameworks that retail participants often lack.
This asymmetry has become the core policy issue.
Regulatory responses over the past two years have therefore been calibrated rather than abrupt.
These include:
- Reduction in the number of weekly expiries
- Increase in lot sizes
- Higher margin requirements
- Increase in securities transaction tax (STT) on options
- Tightening of leverage norms for proprietary brokers
- Strong enforcement against unregistered advisory activity and misleading financial promotion
Each step, in isolation, may appear incremental but collectively, they represent a clear direction: discourage excessive speculation without destabilising market structure.
How the scosystem shifted
The surge in retail options participation did not occur purely because of organic investor evolution. Several factors converged:
- Technology reduced entry barriers dramatically.
- Capital requirements, relative to perceived upside, appeared attractive.
- Social media amplified selective success narratives.
- Profit-and-loss screenshots became marketing tools.
- Short-term trading courses proliferated.
Options began to be perceived less as hedging instruments and more as instruments of rapid wealth creation. That perception was always fragile.
Options are mathematically unforgiving. Leverage magnifies not just gains, but behavioural mistakes. When participation scales faster than financial literacy, losses accumulate, and when losses accumulate at scale, regulatory attention becomes inevitable.
No regulator can ignore sustained data showing adverse retail outcomes.
Delicate policy balance
There is an equally important counterpoint that must be acknowledged. A strong derivatives market is not a speculative luxury. It is fundamental to modern capital markets. It enables hedging for institutions, supports liquidity in the cash segment, enhances price discovery, and attracts foreign capital. Deep and liquid derivatives markets often correlate with broader financial maturity.
Weakening the segment excessively would have unintended consequences: reduced liquidity, wider spreads, lower institutional efficiency, and possible migration of sophisticated trading activity offshore
Policy, therefore, has to walk a narrow line to restrain harmful excess without impairing legitimate function.
Recent data suggests that regulatory measures are having an impact. Retail participation in F&O has moderated significantly from peaks. That indicates that calibrated interventions can influence behaviour without resorting to structural disruption.
Measures, such as suitability frameworks, certification requirements, or additional adjustments in expiries or margins, remain possible. But none of these decisions is simple. Each carries implementation challenges and ecosystem implications.
Shared responsibility
Intermediaries, brokers, exchanges, influencers, and participants collectively shape market behaviour. When profit screenshots dominate narratives and risk disclosure becomes secondary, distortion follows. When speculation is glamorised, but probability is ignored, outcomes become predictable.
If the industry demonstrates maturity through responsible communication, realistic expectation-setting, and stronger risk education, regulatory intensity remains measured. If excess re-emerges, policy hardens.
History across markets globally shows this cycle clearly.
Way forward
The F&O segment in India will not disappear. It is too integrated into the financial system to be dismantled. Nor should it be. A well-functioning derivatives market is a sign of financial depth.
However, the era of unchecked retail speculation is likely behind us.
Going forward, growth in the F&O segment will be accompanied by stronger oversight, periodic calibration, data-led intervention and sharper scrutiny of retail outcomes
The real inflection point is not regulatory action, but behavioural correction.
If participants approach derivatives with discipline, understanding, and realistic expectations, the ecosystem stabilises naturally. If speculation outpaces prudence, intervention escalates.
The question, therefore, is not whether more curbs will come. They will, whenever data justifies them.
The real question is whether the industry evolves ahead of regulation or only after it. Because in capital markets, growth without responsibility invites control. Growth with responsibility earns trust.
And ultimately, trust, not turnover, is what sustains markets.
Ashish Nanda is chief digital business officer, Kotak Neo.