English
  • English
  • हिंदी

Mint Quick Edit | India’s factory surge shows that GST rate cuts may be paying off

Mint Editorial Board 1 min read 04 Nov 2025, 07:00 am IST
Automobile sales, which contribute majorly to Indian manufacturing, have been on high gear. (Bloomberg)
Automobile sales, which contribute majorly to Indian manufacturing, have been on high gear. (Bloomberg)
Summary

India’s latest manufacturing data shows the sector gaining momentum, a sign that GST cuts have stoked demand and production. Amid global trade headwinds, can this upswing withstand external shocks?

There’s fresh evidence the goods and services tax (GST) cuts are lifting economic activity in India. The HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) has climbed to 59.2 in October from 57.7 in September. Readings above 50 indicate an expansion while those below point to contraction.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | PMI cheer: Indian factories are in high gear

That it was already much above that threshold and has now risen further points to growing strength in the sector. The PMI survey’s findings showed October’s expansion was supported by strong domestic demand, leading to increased output and purchases.

Also Read | We need a manufacturing revolution: Subsidy schemes won’t suffice

This broadly mirrors trends seen in other parts of the economy where lowered GST rates have whetted demand for goods and services alike. Automobile sales, which contribute majorly to Indian manufacturing, have been on high gear.

Also Read | The share of manufacturing in India’s economy can easily expand

That said, overseas demand seemed to lose some momentum. This isn’t a surprise given the global uncertainties amid America’s tariffs. Any calming of these external headwinds could give India’s economy a further tailwind. To be sure, talks between Washington and New Delhi are underway. While officials haven’t sounded too confident, a deal if struck could serve the trade goals of both countries well.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

Read Next Story footLogo

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue