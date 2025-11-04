Mint Quick Edit | India’s factory surge shows that GST rate cuts may be paying off
India’s latest manufacturing data shows the sector gaining momentum, a sign that GST cuts have stoked demand and production. Amid global trade headwinds, can this upswing withstand external shocks?
There’s fresh evidence the goods and services tax (GST) cuts are lifting economic activity in India. The HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) has climbed to 59.2 in October from 57.7 in September. Readings above 50 indicate an expansion while those below point to contraction.