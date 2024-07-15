India’s FDI decline seems easier to explain than reverse
Summary
- Global conditions played a role in last year’s FDI slump, but India’s ambition of emerging as the world’s next big manufacturing hub demands sharper policy responses from the government. Here’s a to-do list.
Foreign direct investment (FDI) flows into India have been slowing down, and touched a five-year low of $44.4 billion in 2023-24, declining steadily from the $59.6 billion level achieved in 2020-21. Net FDI flows, which account for outbound money too, were $2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023-24, compared with $6.4 billion a year earlier, according to the Reserve Bank of India, even as foreign portfolio inflows were remarkably higher.