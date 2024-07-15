India’s FDI decline seems easier to explain than reverse

Foreign direct investment (FDI) flows into India have been slowing down, and touched a five-year low of $44.4 billion in 2023-24, declining steadily from the $59.6 billion level achieved in 2020-21. Net FDI flows, which account for outbound money too, were $2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023-24, compared with $6.4 billion a year earlier, according to the Reserve Bank of India, even as foreign portfolio inflows were remarkably higher.

The drop is not a cause for alarm. Ever since interest rates rose sharply in the rich world (by more than five percentage points in the US), the increased cost of capital has dampened enthusiasm for FDI, especially in emerging markets. FDI flows to China have shrunk too. Yet, it would be imprudent to dismiss India’s FDI decline as just a blip.

In the last quarter of 2023-24, India registered a current account surplus, rather than the usual current account deficit (CAD). The CAD measures the extent of foreign savings the economy is able to absorb, to supplement domestic savings and achieve investment levels higher than what would have been possible only on the strength of what we save within the country.

During 2023-24, India’s CAD moderated to $23.2 billion (0.7% of GDP) from $67.0 billion (2.0% of GDP) the previous year on the back of a lower merchandise trade deficit. The economy’s inability to absorb external savings at the usual scale signals flagging economic momentum, even if this is out of sync with the robust initial estimate of 8.2% GDP growth in 2023-24.

The fact that FDI inflows shrank, even as global businesses were trying to adopt a China-plus-one strategy and reduce their dependence on the People’s Republic, suggests that India is not yet seen as the definitive alternative to it as the world’s factory. Computer software and hardware are still our biggest magnet for global investors, with these sectors receiving more than five times as much as the $1.5 billion that flowed into automobiles.

What this indicates is that New Delhi’s vaunted manufacturing plans, promoted with large dollops of subsidy under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, are not drawing as much investment as we hoped.

If foreign capital is willing to enter in the guise of portfolio inflows, to take advantage of red-hot asset markets that seemingly promise to turn white hot, rather than cool off, but is reluctant to come as stable direct investment for long-horizon returns, then that is less than a ringing endorsement of India’s economic conditions and policy regime.

Perhaps, it is time the government took a close look at all FDI hurdles, apart from merely rejigging existing schemes. Low and convergent import tariffs across the board, instead of crude attempts to favour some sectors with high protection, would ease the inclusion of local factories in supply chains than span borders.

Lower barriers could be a starting point to assure investors of a stable and predictable tax regime. Apart from that, India must dispel the impression that enforcement and intelligence agencies serve as political tools, not to mention the perception that some industrial groups are more equal than others in the administration’s eyes.

If these cause discomfort, joining more free-trade arrangements would do the opposite, especially for export-oriented investment. Concerns of social instability arising from some groups getting left behind also need to be calmed. All this needs urgent attention, even as reforms in education, healthcare and governance need to be pursued for long-term gains.

Also read: Space industry seeks boost from govt to target global markets