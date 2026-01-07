India’s fertilizer imports are expected to go up from 10 million tonnes this year to 12 million in the next. This has led to heavy lobbying for incentives to raise domestic production for import substitution. On the face of it, this demand has merit. But look closer, and the picture changes drastically.
India’s fertilizer policy needs an end-to-end rethink: What we have today is something of a travesty
SummaryOur fertilizer subsidy bill topped ₹1.9 trillion last fiscal year and may overshoot budget estimates again. The current framework is a recipe for fiscal waste, inefficiency, ecological damage and health hazards. Let’s adopt direct cash transfers to farmers and reform the sector for market-led usage.
