India’s fertilizer policy needs an end-to-end rethink: What we have today is something of a travesty

India needs to reform its policy for fertilizers. The subsidy bill on these farming inputs was above ₹1.9 trillion in 2024-25, and while this fiscal year’s budget allotted under ₹1.6 trillion, the actual expense could go higher. This figure does not reflect the subsidy on natural gas used as an input by our fertilizer industry, which pays only about half the regular price (of up to $13 per million British thermal units).