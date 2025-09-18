The trillion-rupee formula to solve India's climate challenge
India’s 16th Finance Commission should recommend a formula that includes climate criteria in determining how the Centre devolves funds to various states. An equitable approach requires us to support states in need of help in their climate transition and resilience efforts.
India is reshaping its growth story, moving from simply chasing speed to ensuring sustainability. The next wave of growth will therefore be driven not by smokestacks, but by green factories, zero-emission transport, renewable power and digital transformation. By 2047, India aims to become a developed economy, and by 2070, a net-zero one.