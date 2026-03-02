India’s economy is growing fast. The speedometer looks impressive. The engine, however, is increasingly running on debt. The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Financial Stability Report published in December has a line that ought to cause senior bankers to spill their coffee: retail credit is no longer a tail risk; it has moved to the core. This is the regulatory equivalent of observing that smoke is now a structural feature of the building but evacuation might be premature.
India’s fintech boom is loaded with moral hazard and could trigger a crisis at the slightest shock
SummaryIndia’s retail credit boom is driven by unsecured personal loans and fintech apps incentivized to originate loans. While risks may look small from a distance, even a mild economic shock could trigger a cascade of defaults and shake our financial system.
