India has robust digital public infrastructure: Let stablecoins press home that advantage
Arvind Gupta , Aakash Guglani 4 min read 27 Oct 2025, 02:00 pm IST
Summary
Rupee-backed stablecoins could act as a bridge between traditional banking and global blockchain-based innovation. The UPI platform, RBI’s e-rupee and regulated stablecoin issuances could be made interoperable, granting India a chance to lead the evolution of digital money.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s consecutive addresses at the Global Fintech Festival (GFF)—this year alongside the UK’s PM—reflect how central fintech has become to India’s global economic engagement. His continued participation underscores that fintech is no longer peripheral but integral to India’s digital diplomacy and its ambition to shape the global financial architecture.
