India first needs a good market for bad assets

Details of what has been proposed, however, remain sketchy. The new ARC will house an asset management unit to manage and sell the toxic assets it acquires from banks, but this will cost money and the Centre has not budgeted any at all for its startup capital. Instead, PSBs and private banks are expected to put in the requisite funds. If the idea of an ARC holds appeal, though, it is because banks cannot rely on state bailouts forever. Nobody wants more good money thrown after bad. A weak economy coupled with reckless lending by PSBs, some of it dubiously inspired, has already cost our exchequer over ₹2.8 trillion since 2017-18. We cannot keep doing this. Yet, whether an ARC can resolve our credit crisis remains unclear, given that India still lacks a functional market for dud loans. The country saw a few ARCs created under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002, but these have been of little help in relieving banks. Their basic aim was to securitize NPAs, and so they went about buying these from banks by paying mostly in ‘security receipts’ whose risk levels were derived from the same assets. In essence, originators of dodgy loans still found themselves lumped with default risk, which meant they had to block some capital for write-offs anyway. In 2016, an RBI order pushed banks to demand mostly cash for NPAs, hawked via auctions. This way, lenders could transfer almost all the risk of their stressed assets to NPA buyers. But ARCs, which were short of secondary buyers, balked at the minimum prices that banks asked for. The outcome: these assets found very few bidders.

