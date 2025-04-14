Don’t over-centralize: Pragmatic federalism is an economic imperative

The latent centralizing tendencies of central governments keep flexing their sinews, much to the detriment of India’s organic economic growth impulses. India’s Supreme Court recently ruled that 10 bills passed by the Tamil Nadu assembly, which Governor R.N. Ravi had denied assent to and kept on hold for prolonged periods, must be deemed to have been passed. The apex court also found the governor’s reservation of those bills for the President’s consideration, even after the state legislature had reaffirmed its support for them, to be “illegal, erroneous in law" and thus “liable to be set aside."