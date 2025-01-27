Opinion
India must flex reason rather than muscle in honour of its republic
Summary
- Democracy is integral to India’s popular conception of itself, but it’s unclear if the same can be said of republican ideals. We must always be ready to reason with ourselves. It may even shape India’s future in the age of AI.
India’s embrace of democracy has been affirmed many times over by the ‘power of the vote’ as a lived experience. That We the People live in a republic, with no hereditary right to rule, remains far more abstract in comparison.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more