India’s food sector employs millions and is a major contributor to its economy. Food processing alone is valued at over $300 billion, reaching hundreds of millions of households daily. Globally, food and agriculture form a multi-trillion-dollar system, spanning farmland, fertilizers, cold chains and retail outlets. Even small shifts in production methods can reshape national emissions and future business costs.
Here’s how India’s food supply chain could respond to climate change in a way everyone will gain from
SummaryIndia’s food system faces a climate reckoning. Private sector efforts, aided by public support, could find a pragmatic path ahead that works in favour of everyone involved, from farmers and businesses to all other inhabitants of the planet.
