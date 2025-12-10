Here’s how India’s food supply chain could respond to climate change in a way everyone will gain from

India’s food sector employs millions and is a major contributor to its economy. Food processing alone is valued at over $300 billion, reaching hundreds of millions of households daily. Globally, food and agriculture form a multi-trillion-dollar system, spanning farmland, fertilizers, cold chains and retail outlets. Even small shifts in production methods can reshape national emissions and future business costs.
The environmental burden is substantial. The Food and Agriculture Organization estimates that food systems are responsible for about one-third of global greenhouse gas emissions. Land-use changes, fertilizer use, livestock and transport all contribute to the planetary burden. Large Indian companies depend on these upstream activities, yet need not always report their emissions. A growing body of analysis argues that firms need a clearer picture of hidden emissions.
The case for deeper accounting is strong, but companies face real obstacles. Measuring farm emissions is difficult because the underlying science is complex.
The Greenhouse Gas Protocol’s land sector guidance spells out the uncertainty in land-based accounting. Soil carbon levels change with weather, soil type and farming practices. Livestock emissions vary with fodder quality and breed. Most tools rely on broad estimates rather than detailed measurements, producing wide ranges of error that make company boards cautious about hard targets.
Meanwhile, consumer signals remain weak. Sustainable choices often matter less at checkout counters than price and taste. Bain & Company found Indian consumers express a strong interest in sustainability but rarely act on it when price gaps appear. Uncertainty over relying on green pricing premiums makes companies hesitate to invest in cleaner supply chains.
Working with suppliers compounds the challenge. Most Indian farms are tiny and many farmers lack credit, efficient irrigation or reliable advice. Academic reviews show that the adoption of new practices remains slow unless governments or buyers share costs. Upgrading supply chains means influencing millions of producers that face daily risks more urgent than carbon emissions.
Despite these constraints, there are strong commercial reasons to start now. Climate impacts already affect the supply of dairy, cereals, spices and other produce. Volatile weather disrupts procurement, raises input costs and threatens quality. Companies that secure resilient supply systems will gain an advantage in the decades ahead.
Large buyers and lenders are shifting expectations too. Many international food businesses, commodity traders and financial institutions now demand evidence of emission management across entire value chains.
The Science Based Targets Initiative recently issued norms for forests, land and farming, giving companies clear guidelines for measuring and reducing emissions from crops, livestock and land use. Firms that don’t show progress risk losing contracts or favourable financing terms. In a sector built on relationships and stable supply, credibility matters.
The path forward requires steady reform, not a sweeping overhaul. Companies can start with actions that improve efficiency and environmental outcomes together. Reducing energy use in processing plants, shifting to renewable power, improving cold-chain efficiency and cutting transport waste would lower both costs and emissions.
The next step would involve focused trials in key sourcing regions. For rice, this could include practices like alternate wetting and drying, a water-saving practice documented by the International Rice Research Institute to cut methane emissions while reducing irrigation needs. For dairy, better animal feed, improved livestock health and managed manure systems can raise productivity. There are many such low-risk options with clear benefits.
Firms can improve emission measurement via partnerships with research institutions and agricultural centres. Shared monitoring using satellite mapping and standardized records can avoid duplication and reduce disputes over baselines. When multiple firms source farm produce from the same districts, such cooperation with farmer support can reduce everyone’s costs.
Policy can accelerate these efforts. Government agencies could publish emission standards for Indian crops, create open satellite-based land-use datasets and expand extension networks. These steps would give companies consistent baselines and help farmers adopt better practices. Public procurement programmes, including state nutrition schemes, could reward suppliers who document cleaner production.
A national framework to reduce emissions within private supply chains would also help. Clear rules on baselines, verification and permanence would help avoid future disputes over progress. With well-designed standards, transitions can be tracked well.
India’s food sector is vast, essential and deeply linked to the environment. The science behind climate risks is robust and the economic argument for resilience strong.
Climate-friendly steps must also take note of industry concerns, so that a realistic path can be adopted. But the direction is clear. Value chains that are cleaner and more stable will give companies an edge in a world of rising climate risks and green expectations.
With measured steps and the right public support, greening India’s food system can become a practical business strategy rather than an abstract ideal.
The author is an independent expert based in New Delhi, Kolkata and Odisha. Twitter: @scurve Instagram: @soumya.scurve.