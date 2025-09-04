India-China rapprochement: Another season of thinking?
Leaders of Asia’s two largest countries have clasped hands before and the record doesn’t show Beijing as a reliable partner for New Delhi. Could that really have changed after the SCO meeting in Tianjin?
When pictures emerged from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin of Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding hands with China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, there was no question that this was a deliberate choice—a statement that India will give the authoritarians to its north yet another chance to show that they are worthy of trust.