India-China rapprochement: Another season of thinking?

This will not have deterred India. It has attempted resets with Xi several times already: In 2018 there was talk of the ‘Wuhan spirit’ of conviviality shaping relations following a meeting there. These moments of good cheer have never lasted. Days, months or years later, the People’s Liberation Army pushes on the border just enough to make further normalization impossible. Sometimes just hours later: The first time Xi and Modi met, in 2014, news apparently came of a Chinese incursion while the two leaders were at dinner.