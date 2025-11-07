Mint Quick Edit | India’s over-reliance on foreign tech is only a tail risk—but do we have a Plan B?
Summary
A sudden US tech blockade may sound far-fetched, but India is over-reliant on a country under a mercurial leader. A tech vulnerability scan may be a good idea—even more so in the age of AI.
With Donald Trump’s coercive policies brazenly trampling the interests of other countries, business leaders have begun to talk about harsh eventualities that once seemed very unlikely.
