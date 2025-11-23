India’s four labour codes promise to lend our economy a sharper edge by forging a new social compact
India’s labour codes constitute a historic reform that lays the foundation for a fairer and faster growing economy. Together, the security of workers, agility of enterprises and confidence of investors should lift the economy’s trajectory.
India’s long-awaited labour reforms mark a defining moment for our economic and social trajectory. The consolidation of 29 Central labour laws into four Labour Codes represents one of the most forward-looking and inclusive transformations undertaken since Independence.