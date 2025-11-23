Early indicators already show this transformation taking shape. India recorded its highest-ever provident fund (PF) enrolments in 2024-25, a sign of faster formalization across sectors. Notably, 61% of new PF subscribers are aged below 29 years. Women’s economic participation is also rising, with the female worker population ratio having risen to 40.3% in 2023-24, up from 28.7% four years earlier—a powerful signal of inclusive growth.