India’s telecom giants are reshaping how millions access artificial intelligence (AI). When Airtel partners with Perplexity or Jio bundles Google’s AI tools into its data plans, it creates a new architecture of power, data flow and risk that existing regulations aren’t designed to handle.
India needs a robust framework to regulate AI-telecom bundling that exposes us to privacy risks
SummaryAI tools bundled with telecom services may hold appeal, but what we lose in terms of privacy is especially unsettling in a context of weak protection—and liability assignment in case things go wrong. The telecom regulator should take cues from India’s AI governance guidelines to frame safety rules.
