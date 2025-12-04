Google retains conversations with its Gemini chatbot to train its machine learning systems, unless users opt out. For users aged 18 years or older, chats are kept by default for 18 months. ChatGPT also uses conversations for training unless one opts out. Anthropic has moved from a non-training posture to using consumer chats for model-training by default, unless users opt out. When consent is buried in the fine print or bundled with essential services, it’s not truly voluntary.