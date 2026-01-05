The year 2025 closed with a spurt of trade deals. On 22 December, India concluded one with New Zealand, negotiated in just nine months. Four days earlier, on 18 December, New Delhi signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with Oman.
India's rush to sign a web of bilateral trade agreements: Driven by good economics or smart geopolitics?
SummaryIndia’s flurry of pacts signed with various countries may not boost our trade all that much, but these seem designed to act as an insurance policy against trade fragmentation caused by the policies of US President Donald Trump.
The year 2025 closed with a spurt of trade deals. On 22 December, India concluded one with New Zealand, negotiated in just nine months. Four days earlier, on 18 December, New Delhi signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with Oman.
