The global trading environment is becoming increasingly unpredictable. The rules-based multilateral trading system that emerged with the World Trade Organization (WTO) has steadily weakened over the past two decades.
India must go beyond signing free trade agreements to reduce vulnerabilities amid today’s flux in global trade
SummaryIndia’s exports have gained thanks to FTAs but imports of crude oil and critical inputs have surged faster, exposing us to geopolitical and energy price shocks. New Delhi must strengthen domestic manufacturing and reduce external dependence.
The global trading environment is becoming increasingly unpredictable. The rules-based multilateral trading system that emerged with the World Trade Organization (WTO) has steadily weakened over the past two decades.
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