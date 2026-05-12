Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call urging people to reduce their use of transport fuels is indeed a need of the hour, given the turmoil in West Asia.
India’s fuel crisis: will the proverbial elephant in the room turn into a peg-lifting camel in the tent?
SummaryPrime Minister Modi has called upon Indians to reduce transport fuel use, a necessity in the face of today’s oil shock. India’s diesel overuse and the futility of price pegs must be openly acknowledged—and policies framed to hasten a shift away from imported crude oil.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call urging people to reduce their use of transport fuels is indeed a need of the hour, given the turmoil in West Asia.
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