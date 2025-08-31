Call a spade a spade: Yes, it’s online gambling that’s banned

In countries like India with weak state capacity and remedies, prohibition is used more often than regulation. This may be hard to digest, but it needs to be understood. Without a strong regulatory apparatus, gains made by some cannot be used to override losses made by many more, and if the numbers are not evident, policy will tilt in favour of preventing the harm done (theory lovers could look up ‘prospect theory’ and the ‘precautionary principle’). Prohibition tends to push the undesirable activity underground, no doubt. But it reduces the scale considerably. No prohibition can be 100% successful; in fact, enforcement costs rise exponentially as we approach the last obsessed violators. But enough people are dissuaded.