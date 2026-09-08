India’s GDP data is back in the eye of a storm: here’s what to make of this economy tracker

The ongoing controversy over India’s GDP estimate for the first quarter (Q1) of 2026-27, from April to June, echoes what happened after its base year was reset in 2015 from 2004-05 to 2011-12. This time, the gauge’s base was updated to 2022-23 and its inflation-adjuster upgraded.
Back then, too, the debate took on a political hue; critics alleged that data was fudged to over-claim prosperity. The latest bout is about real growth of 7.8% in the economy’s Q1 size, as reported by the National Statistics Office (NSO), over last fiscal year’s Q1.