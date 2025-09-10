The Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis’ blog that explains complex economic issues using data and simple language had an excellent explanation on 27 March 2023 (shorturl.at/FZnt6). It points out that in the US since the 1970s, the CPI has risen nearly 30% more than the GDP deflator. The reasons, in essence, amount to differences in the coverage of GDP and household consumption. The World Bank’s Global Inflation Database (shorturl.at/JbQdL) compiles CPI, producer price index (PPI) and GDP deflator data for nearly 200 economies. It shows that divergences are the norm worldwide. These are influenced by the different shares of tradables and non-tradables in the basket.