Thriving amid chaos: India’s GDP uptick is good news but the hard part comes now
Growth accelerated in the first quarter of 2025-26. While India’s economy has shown impressive resilience, it now stares at a slowdown as US tariffs begin to hurt. Our reforms must aim for a competitive edge, not just a trade-hit buffer
India’s initial estimate of gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2025-26 sprang an upside surprise. The Indian economy recorded real expansion of 7.8%—its best pace in five quarters, a pick-up from the previous quarter’s 7.4% and notable for its broad sweep of sectors from farms and factories to services.