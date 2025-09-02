Tax relief will help but cannot fix the Achilles Heel of Indian households

Our calculations also suggest that the financial net worth (FNW)—the difference between gross financial assets and debt—of India’s household sector has improved remarkably to 109% of GDP in 2024-25 from 85-90% in the pre-pandemic years. However, an equity market boom accounted for almost the entire rise in FNW, led by a surge in stock market capitalization (to 126% of GDP from 75-80%) and increase in the exposure of households (which held 32.5% of the equity market capitalization in 2024-25, up from 28-29% in 2018-19).