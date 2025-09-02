Mint Quick Edit | PMI cheer: Indian factories are in high gear

After India’s April-June GDP outperformance, we have a fresh data reading that suggests Indian factories have lost no momentum in the quarter that’s underway. The HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) released on Monday shows a rise to 59.3 in August, the highest in more than 17 years.

While the past few months have logged readings in the high 50s, well above the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction, a level near 60 points to factories bustling with orders. The growth pace of overseas orders slowed last month, but remains strong in the context of trade turmoil.

Meanwhile, a separate PMI measurement for China showed a fifth-consecutive month of sub-50 readings. Much of Asia has been bruised by US tariffs, including China, despite Beijing having struck a trade deal with Washington. India’s export exposure to the US is far less and that means domestic demand is a heavier driver of economic growth.

That said, the impact of US action lies ahead of us. Efforts to diversify our export markets are underway, but the need for robust festive season sales can’t be overemphasized. A boom would stand out on the world map of big markets.