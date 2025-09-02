Mint Quick Edit | PMI cheer: Indian factories are in high gear
Factory momentum was not lost after the first quarter’s GDP outperformance, suggests a well-watched index. The question is whether a domestic festive boom can keep factories whirring even as US tariffs begin to bite.
After India’s April-June GDP outperformance, we have a fresh data reading that suggests Indian factories have lost no momentum in the quarter that’s underway. The HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) released on Monday shows a rise to 59.3 in August, the highest in more than 17 years.