Household debt must ease before it constrains demand in India

First, an increasing number of households are taking loans for consumption purposes: that is, to fund their everyday expenses such as shopping and bill payments. These expenses fall under the ‘non-housing retail loans’ category and account for a lion’s share (or 54.9%) of total household debt as of end-March 2025. Estimates also show that in March 2024, typical borrowers spent 25.7% of their disposable income on paying off these loans. Note that loans under this category do not lead to any asset creation.