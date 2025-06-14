GDP's dirty little secret: Why we should be tracking GVA instead
India's widely reported gross domestic product growth figures are misleading as they can be artificially inflated by government decisions to cut subsidies or raise taxes. A more accurate measure of economic well-being and income generation is gross value added. Here’s why.
Gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate is the headline number everyone tracks to figure out how the economy is doing. It’s time we shifted focus to gross value added, or GVA, which is a more direct measure of the incomes generated in the economy. That’s because GDP numbers are affected by random decisions by the GST Council to raise tax rates or by the government to slash subsidies.