Opinion
India’s GDP growth revisions shouldn’t raise eyebrows: They’re routine
- Given the data these numbers depend on, annual output calculations take time. We should, however, aim to refine data collection further, incorporate other data sources (like GST) and accelerate statistical releases.
The National Statistical Office (NSO) recently released the first revised estimates of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) for 2023-24, revising the GDP growth rate at constant prices from the earlier provisional estimate of 8.2% to 9.2%.
