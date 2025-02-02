Chandrajit Banerjee: The budget will help drive India’s GDP growth in challenging times
Summary
- Its triumvirate of consumption support, increased capital expenditure and fiscal prudence will lay a path for sustainable economic expansion. While addressing immediate concerns, the government has not lost sight of what’s needed for Viksit Bharat.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented a strong Union budget for 2025-26. It comes at a time of high uncertainty linked to global events, slowing domestic demand and a challenging fiscal outlook. Not only does it recognize the challenges, but also lays a roadmap for strong, inclusive and sustainable economic growth needed to become a developed economy.