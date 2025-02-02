This has been accompanied by a continued thrust on capital expenditure, which has been budgeted at ₹11.2 trillion for 2025-26, a rise of 10.9% from the revised print of ₹10.1 trillion in 2024-25. This is expected to have a multiplier effect on growth next year and help crowd in private investment. The budget has simultaneously reiterated the Centre’s push for cooperative federalism by continuing with its ₹1.5 trillion interest-free-loans scheme for state capex for next year as well.