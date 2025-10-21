Aspirational growth: What should India do to achieve an 8% growth path?
India’s growth must accelerate, as FM Sitharaman and RBI governor Malhotra have noted. To realize that aspiration, the economy will need stronger domestic savings plus policies that boost overall demand and productivity to go with well-framed fiscal and monetary policy.
There has been welcome talk in recent days about raising the bar on economic performance. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the course of her opening remarks at the Kautilya Economic Conclave that the Indian economy needs to grow at 8% a year if we have to reach the goal of becoming a developed country by 2047, the centenary of our independence.