Watch electricity usage to track industrial activity in real time
There’s a robust link between power consumption and factory output across Indian states and industrial sectors. This means that electricity data—available almost instantaneously—can serve as a proxy tracker of India’s manufacturing sector and enable faster policy responses.
As India has embarked on a quest to become a global manufacturing powerhouse, with ambitious targets such as raising the share of manufacturing in gross domestic product (GDP) from about 17% currently to 25% by 2030 and creating 100 million jobs, tracking progress both accurately and in real-time is critical.