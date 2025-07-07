Watch electricity usage to track industrial activity in real time

Unlike most macroeconomic indicators, electricity data is available in real time, is objective and less prone to misreporting. And because it can be disaggregated by geographic region or industrial consumer category, it provides granular insights that are ideal for identifying which districts or sectors are struggling and which are progressing. For example, imagine being able to detect a production dip in the textile hub of Tirupur or a slowdown in auto-parts manufacturing in Pune not a month later through the IIP, but within days based on electricity consumption patterns.