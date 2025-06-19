India’s informal sector isn’t off the map: It’s being tracked better than ever
Arguments of GDP over- or under-estimation fall flat in the face of statistical progress made by India to measure this sector closely. The timeliness and regularity of NSS data have improved and surveys suggest this sector’s growth has lately been robust.
Recently, Indian GDP measurement came under considerable discussion in the media on account of an observation emanating from the Niti Aayog based on a projection made by the World Bank—that India has become the world’s fourth largest economy. As part of this discussion, some commentators speculated that Indian GDP is underestimated because “a very significant informal sector is not measured in the GDP." This allegation can be fairly easily dismissed.