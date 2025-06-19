India’s informal sector isn’t off the map: It’s being tracked better than ever

The timeliness and regularity of informal sector data now available through the NSS is better than it has ever been. This creates an opportunity for the ongoing base revision to measure informal sector value added in a manner that offers more clarity. It should be possible for us to reduce our dependence on episodic base revisions and have a genuinely continuous series of national accounts. Base revisions could then be undertaken (as is done globally) only to account for changes in the global methodology as and when they occur.