It’s time to lay the great Indian GDP controversy to rest
SummaryThe ministry of statistics and programme implementation (Mospi) should acknowledge the limitations of databases used for the estimation of India’s GDP. This is too important an economic measure for us to leave any space for doubt.
The proposed revamp of India’s national accounts series has raised hopes that it will bring an end to the long-running controversy around India’s gross domestic product (GDP) numbers. The initial signs are promising. Over the past year, the Union ministry of statistics and programme implementation (Mospi) has released pending surveys, and also engaged data users through a series of public seminars.