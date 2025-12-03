India is at the threshold of one of the most promising economic decades in its modern history, yet the hard arithmetic underlying growth reflects a more fragile situation than our headline GDP figures suggest.
For a sustainably higher growth path, India mustn’t just mobilize more labour and capital but deploy them more efficient
SummaryIndia has recorded GDP growth that makes Viksit Bharat status look reachable, but a closer look reveals that capital deepening has weakened while productivity has been stagnant. This presents a challenge for policymakers who must work out how to push up the economy’s growth trajectory.
