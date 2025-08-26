India’s GST database is a gold mine for just-in-time policy responses
Signals of shifts in economic trends far ahead of GDP data could prove invaluable for policymakers, businesses and investors. After all, India’s GST collections are seen to move in lockstep with non-agricultural GDP growth.
In an economy as vast as India’s, timing is everything. Policymakers need to know not just what is happening, but when. Yet, our most important measure of economic performance, gross domestic product (GDP), has a timeliness of two months to one year. Quarterly GDP figures arrive two months after the period they pertain to. By then, the ground reality may already have changed.